Telephone allowance welcomed by carers in Tipp

Carers in Tipperary are welcoming the return of a telephone allowance.

Its a means tested payment for those living alone and of limited means, and is intended to assist in the cost of communications.

While the payment only amounts to 10 euro per month, Cllr Richie Molloy says it will still make a difference to those on limited incomes.

The payment had been in place previously, but was removed during austerity measures when the economy crashed in the late 2000’s.

Cllr Molloy of Family Carers Ireland explains who’s elligable for the scheme…