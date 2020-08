A teenage boy has been released without charge after being questioned in connection with an assault in Clonmel on Tuesday.

He had been arrested at the scene of the incident on the Glenagad Road at 9.30 in the morning.

A man was hospitalised with non-life threatening injuries after receiving an apparent stab wound.

The boy has been released without charge from Garda custody, while a file is being prepared for the Juvenile Liaison Officer.