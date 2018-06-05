Teenager questioned in relation to Clonmel incidents

Gardai have released a teenager who was arrested in connection with a spate of attacks on cars in Clonmel.

One vehicle was burnt out at William Street Car Park in the South Tipperary Town in the early hours of last Monday morning.

At least 7 others had their windows broken while some had items stolen.

Yesterday afternoon a juvenile was arrested in connection with the incidents.

He was held at Cahir Garda Station under Section Four of the Criminal Justice Act for a time but has been released this morning.

A file is to be sent to the DPP.