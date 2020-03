A 16-year-old boy has been reported missing from his home in Cashel.

Luke Cummins was last seen on Friday evening (6/03/2020).

He’s described as being approximately 5’6” tall, of stocky build, with short, sandy-coloured hair.

When last seen Luke was wearing a brown/grey jacket with a hood and a black tracksuit.

Anyone who has seen Luke or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Cahir Garda Station on 052-7445630 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.