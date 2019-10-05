Teen missing from Clonmel

Gardai are seeking the public’s help in locating a teenager missing from Clonmel.

Cian O’Leary was last sighted at 3:15am on Friday night/Saturday morning at Ferryhouse, Clonmel.

He is described as being 5t 4” in height with blue eyes and short dark hair with a bleached blonde fringe.

When last seen he was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a black jacket.

Anyone who has seen Cian or can assist in locating him is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640, the Garda Confidential line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station