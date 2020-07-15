O’Meara: Nenagh area losing out due to poor broadband speeds

The lack of high speed broadband in some areas is to be highlighted at this weeks meeting of the Nenagh Municipal District.

Councillor Michael O’Meara says the problems with the service have been highlighted during the Covid-19 lockdown

The independent representative has tabled a motion for the monthly meeting of the local authority to contact the Department of Communication on the matter.

“When you look at what we’ve gone through in the last number of months regarding Covid and the lockdown it’s something that has really come to the fore.”

“I have been in discussion with a lot of people in relation to the importance of good broadband – you know broadband is as vital now as electricity was 60 or 70 years ago or running water into houses. It’s a vital service and a lot more people could work actively from home if they had good broadband.”