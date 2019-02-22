Machines putting Tipperary jobs at risk

People in jobs in three towns in Tipperary are at high risk of being replaced by machines.

A new UCC report has examined which towns are most of risk of automation – and Cahir, Carrick on Suir, and Fethard all make the top 10.

If you work in Edgeworthstown in Co Longford, Ballyjamesduff in Cavan or Carrick-On-Suir Co Tipperary then you’re most at risk of being replaced by a machine.

Office jobs, admin postions, process plant operators as well as jobs in agriculture are the most at risk of automation.

In order to figure out which towns were most likely to be taken over by robots, University College Cork looked at population, education levels, age demographics and the types of jobs that are in the area.

Jobs in education, the arts, media, culture related positions, social care and research and development were they least likely to be affected.

The towns that are least at risk are Bearna in Co. Galway, Strandhill in Sligo and Malahide in Dublin