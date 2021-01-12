Eir under fire

Phone and broadband provider Eir is coming under renewed criticism, with one Tipperary customer unable to access her TV service since Christmas Day.

Sharon, who spoke to Tipp Today earlier, estimates that she has made over 40 phone calls to the company in recent weeks to try and get her issue resolved.

To get her original service back, she has been told that a new order for a Fibre broadband service must be cancelled – a process that company told her could take another two months.

Sharon, a social care worker, says she’s worn out by the process.

“I feel completely overwhelmed and exhausted from what I can only say has been a traumatic experience.”

“I’ve done my own bit of research now and I’ve seen it’s not just me that’s experiencing problems like this with them.”

“It’s outrageous and it’s unacceptable.”

Tipp FM has reached out to Eir for comment.