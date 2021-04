Telecoms company Eir has announced that customers in Borrisoleigh, Clogheen and Roscrea are now able to access their 5G service.

The company says the addition of the three Tipperary towns is in addition to previously covered areas including Nenagh, Clonmel and Thurles.

The rollout of the 5G network is part of a €1 billion capital investment programme by Eir, and is already available in 268 towns and cities in Ireland.