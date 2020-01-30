Clonmel telecommunications mast refused planning

Three Ireland – Hutchinson had applied for a 20-metre high mast on the site of the Clonmel Commercials and St Mary’s GAA clubs on the Western Road in the town.

Planning permission was refused on the grounds that it would obstruct the view of the Comeragh Mountains and protected buildings and was in close proximity to homes, schools, churches and community buildings.

The proposal was also found to be in contravention of the Clonmel Development Plan of 2015, as well as the Telecommunications Antennae and Support Structures guidelines of 1996.

A 500 strong petition was gathered from locals opposed to the plans.