A Tipperary teacher has highlighted an ongoing leadership crisis in primary and secondary schools with the undue stress teaching principals are under.

Principal of Loughmore National School and a representative of the National Principal’s Forum, Angela Dunne, said there are many hidden issues which aren’t being focused on.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier, she said teaching quality is eroding because of pay inequality, while many end up out of work because of stress, burn out and ill health.