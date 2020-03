Today is the first day of at least two weeks without school for students in Tipperary and across the country.

In an unprecedented move, the Taoiseach announced yesterday that all schools and colleges would close as a result of the threat of COVID-19.

The move has been welcomed by the Teachers’ Union of Ireland, whose president is Cahir teacher, Seamus Lahart.

He’s told Tipp FM News it was the right decision.