Tipperary County Council issued nearly 205,000 tax discs last year.

At 71% the vast majority of these were purchased online.

The total revenue from motor taxation for 2018 in the Premier County was €10.1 million with private cars and motorcycles accounting for nearly €7 million of this.

Goods and other vehicles amounted to over €2.5 million.

As well as the main offices in Nenagh and Clonmel the county council also has motor tax facilities in Carrick on Suir, Tipp Town and Thurles.