An independent Chair of the Tipperary Town task-force has now been appointed.

Carmel Fox met with stakeholders and interested parties from across the community during the week and spoke to Tipp Today earlier about what the future holds for the town.

There are high hopes across the community that the task- force will give them the opportunity to work on a number of projects.

Speaking on Tipp Today, she said a number of areas to look at were identified and outlined what they were.