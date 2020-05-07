Taoiseach says there will be clarity on Leaving Cert by the end of this week

The Taoiseach has said he hopes there will be clarity on the future of the Leaving Cert by the end of this week.

The government has been planning for the exams to go ahead at the end of July.

However there’s growing calls for the Leaving Cert to be scrapped and replaced with predictive grading.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin says there needs to be clarity soon.

“The situation in relation to the Leaving Cert is unacceptable. Every single Government in Europe has been confronted with how to complete school leaving exams and prepare for a new higher education year. Nowhere has there been such a lack of clarity and confusion. The fact that the re-opening document published last week failed to address it is remarkable.”