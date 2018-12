The plight of Tipperary town has again been highlighted in the Dail.

It follows to marches in the West Tipp town, which saw thousands of locals come out to call on local and national government to do more for the area.

Deputy Michael Lowry called on Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to appoint someone with professional experience to establish and lead a working group in the town.

Leo Varadkar, in his reply to Deputy Lowry said it would have to be locally led.