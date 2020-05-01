Taoiseach to make national public health announcement later today

A “roadmap” for reopening the country is due to be signed-off on by the Cabinet later.

The National Public Health Emergency Team meets this morning, and will issue advice to ministers on whether any Covid-19 measures can be lifted from next Tuesday.

It’s widely expected the Taoiseach will announce little, if any, changes to the current restrictions this evening.

The death toll from the virus has risen to 1,232, while the number of confirmed cases stands at 20,612.

Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan says people only want restrictions lifted when it’s safe to do so.

“The population at large is concerned about easing restrictions too soon and too early and while there is very strong and understandable advocacy coming from certain sectors and quarters, the population is really concerned that we do this in a careful way. That’s the way we’re going to do it and we won’t be taking steps here that we think are going to introduce free spread of the infection like was occurring in the early days of this.”