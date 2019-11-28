Taoiseach to launch Thurles sheltered housing

The Taoiseach will officially launch Monastery Close, a sheltered housing development, in Thurles tomorrow.

The housing complex on the Templemore Road in the town is based on the former Christian Brother’s monastery site.

The complex consists of 34 buildings, 26 of which are considered sheltered housing for the elderly, people with disabilities and those at risk of homelessness.

The project was completed with 95% capital funding from the Capital Assistance Scheme.

The remaining 5% funding came from the Thurles Lions Club with eight units privately occupied.

Speaking on Tipp Today, CEO of Thurles Lions Club, John McCormack – said lack of housing supply is an ongoing issue.