Taoiseach to follow up with Minister & HSE about Dean Maxwell plans

The Taoiseach says he’ll be following up with the Health Minister and HSE to discuss plans for the downgrading of Dean Maxwell Nursing Home in Roscrea.

Responding to questioning from Labour leader Alan Kelly in the Dáil earlier, Mícheál Martin says he’s aware of the seriousness of the issue to the local area.

Tipp Oireachtas members were informed by HSE officials yesterday that they plan to downgrade it from a full nursing home to a short stay/step down unit and Day Care Centre.

“I am aware of the seriousness of this issue. As you know, deputies Cahill and Lowry have been raising this issue consistently with me. As has the Chair of Tipp County Council, councillor Michael Smith,” the Taoiseach told the Dáil earlier today.

“I’ve been in touch with the HSE in relation to this issue, and I will talk again with the Minister for Health about this. I intend to further engage, given yesterday’s meeting and the potential outcomes of that meeting, to talk again with the Health Minister and the HSE.”