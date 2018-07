Leo Varadkar says the Government has no arrangement with Tipperary Independent TD Michael Lowry.

That’s despite admitting he spoke to Deputy Lowry about supporting him when seeking the office of Taoiseach.

Michael Lowry has been convicted of tax offences and at the weekend said Leo Varadkar raised the issue of Clonmel Hospital with him when seeking support.

But the Taoiseach denies they have a deal: