Taoiseach backs Lowry’s idea for up-front direct payments for beef farmers

The Taoiseach has signalled his support for an idea from Tipperary TD Michael Lowry to bring direct payments forward for beef farmers this year.

The independent deputy raised concerns about the beef sector in the Dáil this afternoon, saying cash flow is a serious concern for such farmers during the Covid-19 crisis.

Deputy Lowry suggested to Leo Varadkar that EU direct payments scheduled for October could be brought forward to July to alleviate some of that financial pressure:

“Prices have slumped. Cash-flow is now a major issue for beef farmers in Tipperary and around the country. Could your Government commit to bring forward direct payments to beef farmers from October to July this year?” said deputy Lowry.

In response, the Taoiseach said, “they’re EU funds the farmers would be getting anyway so it might make sense to bring it forward. It’s not money they wouldn’t be getting anyway, but it might at least help with cash-flow.”