The Taoiseach was in Tipperary last evening for the Young Fine Gael conference which was held in Ballykisteen hotel in Limerick Junction.

Hundreds of delegates from across Ireland attended the event to discuss policy, plan for the future and elect their new National Executive.

The Taoiseach as well as Heath Minister Simon Harris were among those in attendance.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said Young Fine Gael has been instrumental in pushing important policy