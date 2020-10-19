Taoiseach announces six-week lockdown for the entire country

The government has approved moving the country to level five restrictions from midnight on Wednesday.

A six-week lockdown will be put in place following a recommendation from the National Public Health Emergency team.

The measures put in place will be reviewed after four weeks if they are working effectively but will remain in place until the 1st of December.

It’s level five – but with some tweaks and changes.

For example, elite sport including inter-county GAA will be allowed to continue as well as League of Ireland and the Six Nations.

People will be told to stay at home and go no further than 5km away from their house.

A graduated system of penalties is being examined to enforce this.

Importantly, people living or parenting alone can form a support bubble with one other household.

The PUP payment is being restored to €350 a week for anyone who was earning more than €400 a week before losing their job.

While changes to the Wage Subsidy Scheme bands will give more money to employers.

Construction sites can stay open, but non-essential retail is to close with the loss of hundreds of thousands of jobs.

Schools will also remain open.

Cafés and restaurants are allowed to operate for takeaway only.