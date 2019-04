The Tanaiste has moved to reassure those working in the Tipperary agricultural sector over fears of a no-deal Brexit.

Simon Coveney was speaking as he traveled to Clonmel to open Fine Gael local and general election candidate Garret Ahearn’s constituency office yesterday.

Speaking to Tipp FM last night, Mr Coveney said he expects a deal will be forged, but that the Government is preparing for all outcomes.