Talks over a possible Tipperary Chinese twinning

A delegation of Chinese businessmen are meeting Tipperary representatives this morning to discuss the possibility of twinning the Premier with a Chinese province.

The meeting will see Sabrina Manufacturing Ltd owner Mr Ma and the new Chinese Ambassador discuss the business potential of a twinning with Deputy Alan Kelly, Mayor of Tipperary Michael Murphy and Tipp County Council CEO Joe McGrath.

Chinese based Sabrina Manufacturing last month announced 120 jobs for the County with the creation of a plastics recycling plant in the former Bord na Mona site in Littleton.

Labour TD Alan Kelly, who organised this morning’s meeting, says it presents an opportunity for further investment in Tipperary:

You can hear from the Chinese businessmen attending this morning’s meeting on Tipp Today from 9am.