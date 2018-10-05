All systems go for Tipperary Song of Peace

The Tipperary Peace Convention is set to hold the International Song for Peace contest in Tipp Town tomorrow.

The contest will see competitors from Ireland, England, Wales, the USA and Australia all vying to take home the top prize.

In its inaugural year, a school’s peace choir section will see six schools from the Premier and Kildare competing to win the song for peace.

Speaking on Tipp Today this morning, Secretary of the Tipperary Peace Convention, Martin Quinn, explained how important it was to get children involved in the peace convention.