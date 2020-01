The Chief Executive of Tipperary County Council is hopeful that Nenagh 800 can drive the entire county on as a greater location for tourism.

Joe MacGrath made the comments as the full list of events for Nenagh 800 was launched last night in the town’s civic offices.

Each month has a distinct theme of events, including sport, crime, agriculture, enterprise and arts.

Mr MacGrath is looking forward to a great year of celebrations.