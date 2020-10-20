Suspected stolen goods seized by members of new Tipperary burglary response unit

Suspected stolen goods have been seized by Gardaí in Tipperary.

On Saturday last, Gardaí from the new Burglary Response Unit were on patrol in the Cappawhite area when they stopped a van at around 7pm.

A search was carried out and 16 catalytic converters and five car batteries were discovered, worth approximately 3,000 euro.

It’s believed these items may have been stolen and they were seized pending further investigation.

No arrests have been made yet.

Gardaí say there has been an increase in the theft of these converters over the last year because of the high price of palladium, which is found in them.

You’re being urged to always park your car in a secure location and report any suspicious activity.