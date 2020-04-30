Survey shows 57% of Tipperary teachers report lack of access to internet or devices for their students

78% of teachers believe a lack of student engagement is a barrier to online schooling during the coronavirus crisis.

According to Studyclix.ie’s survey, 43% of teachers in Tipperary have slow or bad internet coverage.

The worst affected areas are Kilkenny and Mayo

Meanwhile 57% of the Tipperary teachers surveyed reported the lack of a device or internet access among their students.

Luke Sanders is founder of Studyclix:

“I think already the Leaving Cert of 2020 is going to be the most divided in terms of some students are proceeding with full access to the internet, full access to their teachers.

“Others are being really left behind by both internet and access to laptops and iPads and so on.”