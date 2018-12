Book issues at Tipperary town library increased by 93% from April to December in 2018 in comparison to the same time last year.

There was an increase of 15,000 books being borrowed in that period – that’s since it moved to a central location in the town and out of Dan Breen House.

Damien Dullaghan, Tipperary County Librarian, says it’s new home and services have been instrumental in the increase in uptake.