Supply disruption around Dundrum due to emergency works on water treatment plant

Emergency works on the Dundrum water treatment plant is causing supply disruption to many local areas.

Crews from Irish Water and Tipperary County Council are working to restore production at the water treatment plant which has been impacted by heavy rains, with resulting cloudiness and debris in the raw water entering the plant.

Areas affected include Dundrum, Clonoulty, Boherlahan, Ardmayle, Camas, Thurles Beg, Killock, Holycross South, Synone, Tubridorra, Cloneyharp, Drombane South, Carrhue and surrounding areas.

Irish Water say the works are expected to be completed on Friday evening.

Water tankers have been positioned at Boherlahan, Clonoulty, Ardmayle and Tankerstown School since yesterday evening.