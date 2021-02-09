Suppliers Rationing Briquettes amid shortage

Shortages in Bord na Móna peat briquette supplies have occurred nationwide with many suppliers now rationing briquettes.

The issue has arisen despite assurances from Bord na Móna that manufacturing at its last remaining peat briquette factory located in Derrinlough, Offaly would continue until 2024 following the semi-state company’s exit from the peat industry last month.

In recent weeks fuel merchants and suppliers have been forced to import replacement peat and coal briquette supplies from Estonia, Scandinavia, Lithuania and Germany.

Woodfire substitutes are also being sourced from Czech Republic and Lithuania.

