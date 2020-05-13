Summer brides and grooms to be in limbo

Thousands of couples are faced with the dilemma of whether or not to cancel their summer wedding.

No weddings will be allowed to take place until phase four of the easing of restrictions which is due to begin on July 20th.

It’s proposed that restrictions around weddings will be loosened further in Phase 5 on August 10th, subject to government advice.

Sharon Griffin Creative Director and Owner of Frog Prince Weddings says couples have been left in limbo.

“Some are moving into next year, hoping for that big grand Irish wedding and others are choosing to with smaller numbers. I suppose they’re holding out for the HSE and health guidance that will hopefully come in the next month or two, to have a celebration of maybe 40 or 50 people.”