An official launch of the Suir Blueway has been set for May of this year.

The River Suir Blueway is a walking, cycling and paddling trail currently being developed along the River Suir from Cahir to Carrick-on-Suir.

After securing significant funding from the government last year the Blueway will be officially launched in May.

District Engineer Eamon Lonergan hopes it will attract more tourists to the area.