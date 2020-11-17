Students Song To Mark Bloody Sunday Goes Viral

A group of Offaly students have paid tribute to the victims of Bloody Sunday with a new song and video about the day’s events.

Next Saturday November 21st marks the 100th anniversary of the deaths of 14 people at Croke Park, including Tipperary footballer Michael Hogan.

Four secondary school students at Coláiste Choilm in Tullamore have produced a song and accompanying video to mark the centenery.

The video was shot at O’Connor Park and has already received close to 20,000 views online.

Their history teacher Charlotte Farrell was one of those co-ordinating the project:

“The boys were told to dress like men from 1920. Their excitement around going to a match is shown in it, and then how it becomes so sad. We did a verse on the youngest victim Jerome O’Leary because he was only 10 years old so we felt it was important to put that in.

“And then obviously Michael Hogan, it was important to mention him because the Hogan Stand is named after him. And at the end of it then, we have the list of victims. It was just striking – a 10 year old, an 11 year old, 14 year old – so young going to a GAA game and not arriving home.”