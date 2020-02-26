Students to do farm walk and talk in Tipperary

By
Sandra Quinn
-
Pictured at the launch of Agri Aware’s Farm Walk and Talk 2020 series are Wesley College students Sophie Doyle Smyth, Christopher Bailey, Rachel Patterson, Avalily l’Estrange, Ethan O’Connor and Sophie O’Connor with Katriona Kinsella of the Irish Farmers Journal, Teagasc chairman Liam Herlihy, Agri Aware chairman Alan Jagoe and UCD School of Agriculture and Food Science’s Dr Bridget Lynch at UCD Lyon’s Farm. Photo: AgriAware

Three-thousand agricultural science students are set to learn about the sustainability credentials at the heart of Irish farming at the Agri Aware Farm Walk and Talk 2020.

The event series, which takes places from March 2nd to 13th will focus on the sustainability of Irish agriculture and will allow students to get a practical insight into Irish farming through a range of hands on visits to Teagasc farms, UCD Lyons Farm and the Irish Farmer’s Journal Farm.

In Tipperary, there will be a walk and talk event in Gurteen Agricultural College on Monday, March 2nd with a registration time of 9.30am.