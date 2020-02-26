Students to do farm walk and talk in Tipperary

Three-thousand agricultural science students are set to learn about the sustainability credentials at the heart of Irish farming at the Agri Aware Farm Walk and Talk 2020.

The event series, which takes places from March 2nd to 13th will focus on the sustainability of Irish agriculture and will allow students to get a practical insight into Irish farming through a range of hands on visits to Teagasc farms, UCD Lyons Farm and the Irish Farmer’s Journal Farm.

In Tipperary, there will be a walk and talk event in Gurteen Agricultural College on Monday, March 2nd with a registration time of 9.30am.