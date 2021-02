Strong winds have caused power outages across Tipperary this morning.

1716 customers are affected by an outage at Garranacanty, Tipp Town.

Power is set to be restored there at 2.30pm this afternoon.

A further 51 customers are without power this morning in Kilross Road, also in Tipp Town.

Supply is estimated to return there at 12.30pm, this afternoon.

Gusts of up to 110 kilometres per hour are expected across the country today, with a status yellow wind warning in place nationwide.