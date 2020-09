A stretch of the M7 in North Tipperary is closed this afternoon following a crash.

Two cars collided in the westbound lanes between Junction 22 Roscrea and 23 Moneygall at about 1.20pm.

Gardaí have told Tipp FM News that those lanes will remain closed for a short while as the vehicles are removed and traffic is being diverted through Roscrea.

No injuries have been reported.

The road will likely reopen in the next hour.