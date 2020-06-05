On-street parking fees back from Monday

Motorists in Tipperary are being warned to expect street parking enforcement to return next Monday.

While parking bylaws have remained in place in recent months, they have not been enforced by traffic wardens since Covid-19 restrictions were introduced.

Wardens are working to inform the public and businesses this week that paid street parking must resume next Monday.

Director of Services for Roads at Tipperary County Council, Marcus O’Connor, says however that enforcement at car parks won’t resume until July 20th.

“At that stage most of the restaurants should be open, most of the hairdressers and barbers and that and the smaller shops will be open in the towns so hopefully there will be a lot more activity in the towns and it would be necessary to enforce pay parking in the car parks at that stage.”

“But up to then we’ll only be enforcing it on the streets and people will be able to park in the car parks for free.”