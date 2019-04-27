Storm Hannah uproots New Inn nursery

Storm Hannah has caused considerable damage to a business in New Inn.

Annaveigh Nursery has suffered severe storm damage with much of their stock damaged by the high winds.

They are no stranger to such events, having had most of their stock wiped out in Storm Ophelia back in 2017.

There is more and more evidence to suggest that climate change is linked with the increased frequency and ferocity of such storms in recent years.

In assessing the damage, Trevor Landers of Annaveigh Nursery felt there could be no doubt that global warming was affecting their business.

