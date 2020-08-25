Storm Francis Causes Problems for Galtee Supply Scheme

Homes and businesses in areas of Mid-Tipperary can expect some water supply problems as a result of Storm Francis.

Irish Water says that the high winds and heavy rainfall overnight and today have caused problems at one of their treatment plants.

A statement from Irish Water this afternoon has outlined that they’re working to restore production at the water treatment plant on the Galtee Supply Scheme.

The issue was caused by a power outage overnight and, as a result, those on that scheme may experience intermittent supply problems in the coming days.

The areas affected include Emly, Lattin, Cullen, parts of Cashel and the surrounding areas.

Crews from Irish Water and Tipperary County Council are currently working to fix the problem and they say the heavy rainfall has also impacted on production capacity at the plant.

In the meantime, tankers will be in place in Emly, Cullen, Kilross and at Deerpark Nursing Home.

The customer care helpline can be reached on 1850 278 278.