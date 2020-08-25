Storm Francis Causes Power Outages in Nenagh & Tipp Town

Severe flooding has been reported in parts of the country after Storm Francis hit overnight with hundreds of homes and businesses without power.

In Tipperary, about 10 homes have been hit by a power outage at Garranacanty which is due to be retored shortly, while 110 homes in Nenagh have also had power outages which should be fixed by 8.15 this morning.

Parts of Cork including Bantry and Bandon have been badly affected by the second storm in as many weeks.

A status orange rain warning’s in place across Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Wexford, Cork, Kerry and Waterford, with up to 60 millimetres of rain’s possible by 5pm this evening.

A similar status yellow alert in place for the rest of the country – while a status yellow wind warning’s in effect for the south and east.