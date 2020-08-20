Storm Ellen: Water tankers in south Tipp due to supply disruptions

Tipperary County Council says all national and regional routes in the county are now passable, with further clearing to be completed over the afternoon and tomorrow.

A number of local roads remain blocked however. People are being urged to be patient with the clean-up operation being carried out across Tipperary in the wake of Storm Ellen.

Council crews were out through the night dealing with fallen trees which had blocked main routes.

Storm Ellen has also caused significant disruptions to water supplies in Tipperary.

As a result, Irish Water says it’s working in partnership with Tipperary County Council to put in place water tankers in many areas from 5pm this evening.

The tankers will be positioned at five locations in Clonmel – Dunnes Car Park on Davis Road, the free car park at the Dog Track, Little Island Car park, Kickham Car park and Suir Island carpark

In west Tipperary, they’ll be positioned at Cullen Church Yard and Emly GAA field, while tankers are already in place in Tipperary Town at St Michael’s School and Tipperary Credit Union.

People are being reminded to continue adhering to social distancing rules at these tankers.