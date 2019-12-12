Stay safe on the roads this Christmas – Superintendent Eddie Golden

Tipperary motorists are being warned of the dangers of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The advice comes as more than 300 people suspected of intoxicated driving have been arrested across the country in the past two weeks.

Since commencing their Christmas Road Safety Campaign, Gardai have detected 264 drivers operating their vehicle under the influence of alcohol. In less than a fortnight 37 motorists have also been caught drug driving.

Tipperary native Superintendent Eddie Golden of the Garda Roads Policing Bureau joined Fran Curry on Tipp Today earlier to discuss the figures.