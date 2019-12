A yellow wind warning for Tipperary remains in place from 1pm today as Storm Atiyah moves in from the west.

There are gale force winds and blustery showers across the county.

The western parts of Ireland will see the worst of the storm with a status orange wind warning in place for Limerick, Cork, Clare, Kerry, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo

Winds could reach speeds of up to 130km per hour.

The warning remains in place until 6am tomorrow morning.