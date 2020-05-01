Statistics reveal change in spending habits of Tipperary people since COVID outbreak began

Stats have revealed a significant change in the spending habits of the Tipperary public since the Covid-19 outbreak began.

AIB have analysed county-by-county trends in card spending by analysing over one million transactions between March 8th and April 11th.

The statistics show that Tipperary consumers are spending 19 percent less than normal since Covid-19 started to impact the country.

However, people in the Premier County spent 30 percent more on groceries in that time.

The figures also revealed the extent of panic buying which occurred on March 12th, the day Leo Varadkar announced the first wave of COVID-19 restrictions.

Tipperary consumers spent an average of 82 euro per grocery transaction that day, compared with 53 euro seven days earlier.

Nationally, the data has shown that every day after March 13th has seen a significant drop in expenditure.

Spending by over 65s is down 27 percent, the biggest decrease of any age group.