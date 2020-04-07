STATISTICS: More people turning to Tipp FM’s online content than before

We here at Tipp FM would like to say a big ‘Thank you’ to all of you across Tipperary and beyond, who continue to come to us for all your news, sport, entertainment and information during these challenging times.

During the month of March, Tipp FM’s website audience grew massively, with more than 850,000 page views marking a 104% increase.

There were more than 181,000 website users – up 125%.

And you tuned into us online more than 692,000 times, marking an 82% increase.

You have also been very active on our social media with 65% more engagement on our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram posts, and there was a 103% increase in our reach on social media too.

Your listenership, readership and engagement in any way, is greatly appreciated now more than ever.