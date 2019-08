A local representative has hit out at the condition of roads in Roscrea.

Newly elected Councillor Shane Lee has condemned the condition of the N62 through the North Tipp town.

His comments come in the wake of the announcement of €100,000 for temporary works on the same route into Templemore.

Speaking after a recent meeting of Thurles-Templemore Municipal District Cllr Lee said Roscrea was being left behind.