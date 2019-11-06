Stafford Highlights College Student Difficulties As UCC Set Up Food Bank

UCC have had to open a food bank to help struggling students.

Student union welfare officer, Naoise Crowley, whose family is from Tipperary, told Tipp Today the situation is just getting worse.

He said that the cost of transport, rent, day-to-day living costs and food are causing students to make extremely difficult decisions.

This is also impacting on their mental health and student unions are calling for something to be done.

Student housing has reached a crisis point with students in Dublin paying six hundred euro to share a bed with a stranger.

Rent prices have increased, while the higher education grant has not gone up at all.

Speaking to Tipp Today, St Vincent de Paul National president, Clonmel man Kieran Stafford said students and their parents are reaching breaking point.