Staff and students honour young Nenagh man in 10km run/walk

Staff and students at Nenagh CBS ran and walked in their own locality last weekend to fundraise in the memory of Shaun Hilmi.

The fifth year student, who has been described as “an integral part of the school community”, passed away last month after a battle with cancer.

In his memory, many staff and fellow students took part in the 10km run or walk for Milford Hospice last week, raising over €2,000 so far.

Donations can still be made through the JustGiving page, which is available through Nenagh CBS’ social media channels.

School Principal, Karen O’Donnell, describes Shaun as a “gentleman through and through”, and says the fundraiser started as “an act of unity”:

“All our staff – teachers, SNAs, admin staff, caretaking staff – along with many of our students, signed up to the Milford Hospice 10km. And it was only when we put the post out publicly, that the extra fundraising aspect was developed.

“Shaun was a talented sportsman and he would have played hurling, was a terrific athlete. He was also a wonderful singer. He was a member of our school choir and sang a number of solos at our school events. As well as being a very strong student academically too. So, he was very much an all-round young man.”